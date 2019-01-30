

The Downtown Mission has been operating over capacity.

Officials say 115 people spent the night at the mission, but the shelter only has 103 beds.

Staff laid out mats for them in the TV room.

Ron Dunn, executive director of the mission, says two years ago when they purchased and renovated the new building on Ouellette, it was supposed to elevate the problem of overcrowding, but more and more people who can't afford their rent are showing up every day.

Two years ago the shelter had 40 to 50 people a night, now Dunn says they are trying to accommodate 115-120 in a shelter built for just over a 100.