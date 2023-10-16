Double-fatal collision sparks calls for empathy from Catholic Central students

A serious collision that claimed the lives of two people and split a vehicle in half has students at Catholic Central High School calling for people to empathize with the families affected by the tragedy.

Police observed a Dodge Charger running a red light at a downtown Windsor intersection Sunday around 1:20 a.m.

After the vehicle refused to stop when officers attempted to pull it over, the Charger made its way toward the intersection of Riverside Drive and Glengarry Avenue where it collided into two other vehicles, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The Charger had four people inside. Two people, ages 17 and 19, were killed as a result of the crash. Two other people inside the Charger remain in hospital.

According to multiple students, at least one of the four people inside the Charger is a student at Catholic Central High School.

The identities of the four passengers have not been released by the SIU, Windsor police or the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

"I wasn't close to the people who got killed in the crash but I am close with his friend that's in the hospital now," one student said Monday.

"Everyone's just talking about the whole situation and they're worried about him. Everyone's really upset about everything that happened."

CTV News is not disclosing the identities of the students who provided comment for this story.

Another student at Catholic Central said many students are praying for the health of the two people recovering in hospital. She added the incident has prompted students to check on one another.

"We were sitting in the bathroom having a regular conversation and people were asking us if we're okay or if we need anything. People that you don't regularly talk to are asking you if you're okay," she said.

"I'm thinking about their families, friends and everyone else affected, people who are really close for them. Because I know they're going through a really tough time."

Photos of the collision have gone viral on social media.

While many people are expressing sympathy for the victims and their families, others have made light of the situation due to the Charger failing to stop for police.

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," reads one comment in the Windsor Car Spotters Facebook group.

Another comment, posted in response to someone saying the victims were great people, reads: "Great people don’t put other people's lives in danger."

"Why should people have to feel bad for someone that caused this and killed people. It could have easily been avoided," said a third commenter.

Students who spoke with CTV News said the community needs to express more empathy.

"For anyone who's saying that it was their fault or they deserved it, they're totally wrong. No one deserves to be in a car accident. No one deserves to lose their life or their friends. No family deserves to go through that," said one student.

"Every teenager makes a mistake and we all move on. But, this time I guess it happened the way it did and they crashed," another student said.

In a statement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board — which did not independently confirm if any of the victims attended CCH — said representatives from their mental health team visited the school Monday in case any staff member or student needed support.

One of the vehicles, which the Charger allegedly struck, was a Toyota SUV. Its driver was sent to hospital but their condition remains unknown, the SIU said.

CTV News has asked the SIU for an update on the condition of the two people in the Charger who were sent to hospital but have not heard back.