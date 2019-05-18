

CTV Windsor





OPP say it was a Windsor woman killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 401.

Police say the 28-year-old Windsor woman was struck in the wesbbound lanes of the highway at Tecumseh.

They say it happened about 10 p.m., four kilometers west of Essex County Road 19 (Manning Road).

The westbound lanes of the highway at County Road 19 were closed for six hours while police investigated. They say that investigation is now complete.

OPP have not indicated if anyone will be charged.