WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people have been arrested after Chatham-Kent police seized over $90,000 in drugs.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Drug/Intelligence Section executed a warrant on St. Michael Avenue in Chatham on Thursday.

During the search, officers say they located over $80,000 worth of cocaine, as well as about $10,000 in anabolic steroids.

A 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

They were both released on a Form 10 with a future court date of Jan. 28, 2021.