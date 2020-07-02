WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is opening a temporary cooling centre for members of the public who may be unable to find relief from the heat and humidity as temperatures soar.

Effective immediately, the atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt Street West will act as a temporary cooling centre.

Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have issued a heat warning for the region. Temperatures highs of 32 to 36 Celsius are forecasted from Thursday to Sunday. With the humidity, it could feel like 42 C.

Redeployed city staff will be on site to assist those attending the location. Tables and chairs will be set up to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

Advanced screening of all visitors to this location will be in effect, and visitors should be prepared to answer questions upon entry. Masks are also suggested to be worn if attendees have them. In an effort to ensure physical distancing can be adhered to, it is asked that people attend this site only if they have no other options.

Those attending are reminded to bring food or materials to read if they wish, as none will be provided.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be open until at least Monday, as the extended heat warning is currently in effect until Sunday.

The day program at Windsor Water World also remains open and available for individuals in our community who are experiencing homelessness. This location, while providing shelter from the heat, also allows for more physical distancing within our shelter system. The program is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.