Dog attack sends one person to hospital
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 7:45AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Windsor police officers were left scouring the area near 2500 Ouellette Avenue Sunday in search of a dog after one person was attacked.
Police were on the lookout for a Bull Terrier type breed that they said fled the area after a person was bitten.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The dog is described as light brown with a white chest.
Bull Terrier breeds are often referred to as “pit bulls.”
Police were warning the public that if the dog is seen not to approach it.