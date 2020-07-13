LONDON, ONT -- Windsor police officers were left scouring the area near 2500 Ouellette Avenue Sunday in search of a dog after one person was attacked.

Police were on the lookout for a Bull Terrier type breed that they said fled the area after a person was bitten.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog is described as light brown with a white chest.

Bull Terrier breeds are often referred to as “pit bulls.”

Police were warning the public that if the dog is seen not to approach it.