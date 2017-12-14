

Windsor police say DNA helped them identify a suspect wanted in a violent pharmacy robbery in August as well as make an arrest in a 2014 robbery.

Police say the last robbery happened in the 2400 block of McDougall Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the pharmacy, approached employees and demanded prescription drugs.

Police say the employee attempted to trap the suspect in a room but the suspect forced the door back open.

The suspect allegedly began assaulting the employee, resulting in an altercation between the two of them.

The suspect knocked the employee to the ground and then quickly ran out of the pharmacy.

The suspect was seen carrying a motorcycle style helmet.

Police say it was that seized helmet that helped with DNA identification.

Police conducted a search at a residence located in Kingsville Tuesday.

Officers from the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Unit located the suspect outside his residence in Kingsville. He was arrested without incident.

During the search, officers seized a number of narcotics, as well as clothing believed to be associated to the robbery.

Investigators say they were able to identify the male as being responsible for a knife-point robbery of a gas station in November 2014.

Roy Valihori, 58, from Kingsville is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence and uttering a threat to cause death.