Windsor

    • DNA evidence helps in decade-old robbery and assault

    Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    The Windsor Police Service has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault thanks to DNA evidence.

    Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Aug. 19, 2013.

    Police say two suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1000 block of California Ave., where they forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened a male occupant with a gun and a knife. The suspects then allegedly stole cash, a cellular phone, and marijuana before fleeing the scene.

    One suspect was arrested and charged within days of the incident, but the identity of the second suspect remained a mystery until now. Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, investigators were able to leverage DNA evidence retrieved at the scene to identify a second suspect and bring closure to the victim.

    The 40-year-old was arrested yesterday in the 1400 block of Victoria Ave. He has been charged with the following:

    • Break and enter

    • Robbery

    • Assault with a weapon

    • Assault causing bodily harm

    • Forcible confinement

    • Uttering death threats

    • Pointing a firearm

    • Possession of a firearm

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News