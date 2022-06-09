Dirty yard complaints increase in Windsor

The number of unkept yard complaints is increasing in Windsor.

The city received 2,538 dirty yard complaints between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 8, 2022. That’s 162 more than the same time period in 2021, when there were 2,379 complaints filed.

Deputy licence commissioner Craig Robertson tells AM800 the number of complaints also exceeds levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says it could be because people were spending more time at home during the pandemic.

"As opposed to being at work, after work having to run around, life gets busy and it may not be in front of you or saying 'I'll call the city one day.' I think with people staying at home more often or working from home, it makes it more convenient to call the city," says Robertson.

Some dirty yard violations include grass being longer than 12 inches, shrubs and landscaping not being cut back and garbage not covered up.

"Stuff that belongs inside your house, should be inside your house or stored in a garage, they should not be out in the yard," he says. "Property owners are also responsible maintaining their portion of the boulevard or alley. So we're looking at tall weeds and grass, illegally dumped material or loose garbage and debris."

Bylaw enforcement officers, who do have some discretion, manage the complaints. They can perform a site inspection to determine the course of action, typically followed by an order to comply.

Failing to comply could lead to a clean-up by the city, with the expenses applied to the property tax bill. There is a $215 fine for offenders in addition to any clean-up charges.

Complaints can be made by calling 3-1-1 or through the city’s website.