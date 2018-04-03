

CTV Windsor





Windsor Spitfires goalie Michael DiPietro is starting to receive some hardware after another strong Ontario Hockey League season.

DiPietro has won three team awards, announced Tuesday after the Spitfires season came to an end on Sunday in a six game playoff loss to the Sarnia Sting.

The 18-year-old Amherstburg native was named the team’s Player of the Year after posting 29 wins in 56 games with a 2.79 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

DiPietro is also receiving two of the team’s “Extra Mile Awards” -- for his work at community based events and for his commitment to the Spitfires, both on and off the ice.

Forward Luke Boka has been named the Hardest Working Spitfire while forward Chris Playfair has won the team’s academic achievement award.

Head Equipment Manager JR Grant has also been honoured by the Spitfires for his dedication and commitment to the team.

The Spitfires also made a trade with Saginaw Tuesday to acquire a pair of additional picks for this Saturday’s OHL Priority Selection. Windsor is sending Sudbury’s second round pick in 2021 to Saginaw in return for Barrie‘s third round pick (56 overall) and Saginaw’s seventh round pick (125 overall) in this year’s draft along with Kingston’s sixth round pick in 2019.

Windsor Spitfires 2017-18 Team Awards

Leading Goal Scorer: Curtis Douglas (22)

Leading Point Getter: Cole Purboo (49)

William McAvy Leading Scoring Defenceman: Connor Corcoran (24 points)

Rookie Scoring Leader: Mathew MacDougall (17G, 15A – 32)

Player of the Year: Michael DiPietro (56GP: 29 wins, 2.79 GAA, .910 save %)

Tim Hortons Defenceman of the Year: Connor Corcoran

Phoenix Jewellers Rookie of the Year: Mathew MacDougall

Most Improved Player: Cole Purboo