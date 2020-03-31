WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s mayor had conversations with both Detroit’s mayor and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland about cross border healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the notion of closing the border down completely isn’t easy, unless you want to talk about closing hospitals down.

“The government believes the restrictions in place are fair restrictions today, but they continue to monitor the situation as well and the PM has said over and over again that nothing is off the table,” says Dilkens. “They’re monitoring the situation to make sure they’re doing all they can to protect Canadians that’s who they’re responsible for. But also reflecting on the fact they need to have a functional working relationship with the United States.”

He says some measures are being put into place, such as hospital staff health screening at the hospitals on both sides of the border.

Dilkens tells CTV News the feds believe restrictions in place today are fair restrictions.

But as we’ve seen, things change fast with COVID-19 and all levels of government will continue to monitor the situation and react accordidgly.