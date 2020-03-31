WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

That brings the total to 65, as of Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 1052 people have been tested in the area and 330 tests are pending.

In the confirmed cases, Ahmed says 20 per cent are in hospital and three people are in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The risk is everywhere, everywhere you are going,” says Ahmed, which is why the health unit is recommending residents follow the restrictions outlined by officials.

The demographic with the most number of confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex is residents between the ages of 50 and 59.

The health unit does not release where the positive cases are within the region because Ahmed says they don’t want to give residents a false sense of security. He wants everyone heed advice from health officials.

“Everyone in the community needs to remain vigilant,” says Ahmed. “Stay home as much as possible and avoid physical contact with anyone outside. Keep busy by connecting virtually with others, reading a book, doing a puzzle or going for a walk. Limit trips to stores and go only when absolutely necessary.”

Anyone who is sick and in self-isolation is recommended to not go outside. Ahmed says if you are staying home as recommended for precaution but have no symptoms it is ok to go outside.

Ahmed says at least one-third of the positive cases in Windsor-Essex are healthcare workers and more than half travel to the United States.

“As a region bordering the United States there are unique public health concerns and risks that must be considered during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Ahmed.

Michigan has close to five times the number of cases than Ontario and Detroit has about as many cases as the province of Ontario.

Ahmed asked for stronger restrictions for our border last week. While non-essential traffic has been restricted, essential workplace traffic is still permitted.

“Solutions need to be considered to reduce the need for individuals to cross the border, and those that do should strictly adhere to self-isolation requirements, going to work and straight home, avoiding any trips to local grocery stores or other essential services,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says like other high risk populations, essential workers crossing the border should arrange delivery services for food and other items to avoid interactions with the public.

Here’s an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday morning from the health unit: