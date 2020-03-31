WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health officials say two more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to eight.

A 45-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, at the request of CK Public Health officials, were already isolating at their home before the test results were obtained.

CK Public Health has connected with close contacts to these individuals and they have begun their 14 day self-isolation.

There are now eight total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, including one newly resolved.

“There should be no more guesswork when it comes to what is expected of residents,” said Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health Dr. David Colby. “The fate of our community, especially our most vulnerable citizens is quite literally in our hands. What you choose to do, or choose not to do matters greatly. Make the right choices.”

As confirmed cases may begin to increase across the community, official news releases will no longer be sent out. Rather, residents are asked to visit www.ckpublichealth.com/covid19 for the most accurate, up-to-date information. Residents who are unable to access the web, can call 519-355-1071 X 1900.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

If you need further assistance, call TeleHealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or your health care provider. You can also call CK Public Health at 519-355-1071 EXT 1900.

Windsor-Essex health officials reported a total of 65 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 21 new cases.