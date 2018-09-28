

The incumbent mayor of Windsor says if re-elected, he would make the E.C Row Expressway ‘world class.’

Drew Dilkens made the pledge Friday as he announced his plan to improve roadways across the Rose City.

“We have seen the expressway become busier at many times during the day, now boasting traffic in one direction 75,000 at peak times during the week,” says Dilkens.

According to Dilkens, the city has always wanted to make improvements along the stretch but the timing wasn't right.

The mayor's plan also calls for continued work on Cabana Road and Banwell Road, the widening of Provincial Road and improving the area known as the Dougall Death trap. He also wants to see upgrades completed at Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42.

“Today without the hospital at that location that intersection is the worst with respect to incidents,” says Dilkens. “This is the type of investment that residents deserve and expect from our city."

In making the announcement, Dilkens also attacked one of his challengers, saying Matt Marchand would put the city in reverse.

“In 2003 when my opponent was in the mayor’s office, they were spending $21-million on our roads, nearly half of what we were spending today and they had the highest debt and taxes in the province of Ontario," says Dilkens.

But Marchand feels Dilkens is worried about the election as he continues the attacks.

“The question is why is he talking about that? And perhaps the answer is that he's hearing footsteps," replies Marchand.

The former President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says his plan for Windsor roads will be unveiled next week, and he too pledges to improve one of the city's busiest roads.

“One of my priorities will be to talk to the government of Ontario to see if we can upload the E.C. Row to the government of Ontario. It is a provincial highway,” says Marchand.

The cost of Dilkens plan was not unveiled, but he says it will be prior to the election on October 22.

Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Frank Dyck are also running for the mayor’s seat.