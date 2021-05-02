LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) Traffic management unit conducted a motor vehicle enforcement blitz Saturday.

CKPS along with Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police conducted safety inspections on motor vehicles operating throughout Chatham-Kent region.

Officers inspected a total of 24 commercial vehicles, including their loads the driver’s qualifications and documentation with 14 vehicles being taken out of service. A total of 21 charges were laid for various infractions, CKPS said in a release.

"The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to remind all commercial motor vehicle operators that safety inspections will continue to be conducted on a regular basis as it is apparent by the number of out of service vehicles and charges that these initiatives are necessary to keep the citizens of Chatham-Kent safe," the release continued.