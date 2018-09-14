

One of the candidates in Windsor’s mayoral race is focusing on safety, while another candidate continues to focus on finances and transparency.

Both incumbent Drew Dilkens and challenger Matt Marchand delivered platforms of their election campaign on Thursday.

Marchand has released a number of planks of his platform so far -- ranging from investments in the community to transparency.

That was his focus again, pressing for a value for money audit at Enwin Utilities.

Dilkens made his first campaign promise Thursday, focusing on community safety.

“There is no doubt that over the last couple of years we have seen a change in the City of Windsor when it comes to addiction and mental health issues," said Dilkens, who believes that is the root cause of crime and homelessness in the city.

If re-elected, Dilkens said he would install 100 surveillance cameras in crime prone areas while also creating a digital neighbourhood watch system to help reduce crime.

Dilkens said under his watch, Windsor would also become the first city in Ontario to implement a pharmacy safety initiative.

“We're also going to upgrade in the next four years to the next generation of 9-1-1 to allow the residents to send info to police in real time,” said Dilkens. “If there's a crime occurring, something they want to report, you can send video to police in real time."

Dilkens said he'd also like to throw more resources at the drugs and guns unit after the province pulled some funding while continuing to work on the opioid strategy, while luring private-sector partners to help build affordable housing downtown.

“I want to make sure people can put their head on their pillow at night knowing that we have a safe community,” added Dilkens.

Marchand, the former President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, delivered another platform that focuses on finances.

“Ewin has one of the highest electricity rates of comparable markets in southwestern Ontario,” said Marchand in calling for a value for money audit of the energy company. “Windsor residents need to understand why."

Marchand also wants to see major reform at the utility including eight year term limits for board members and reducing the number of boards from three, to two.

Marchand also wants to have Enwin report to city council and the community every six months while posting their annual report online.

“The role of the AG is to see that spending is done prudently and wisely in order to provide transparency and value for money for Windsor ratepayers, this is good taxpayer governance," said Marchand.

Marchand promises to take these actions in the first 200 days of office.

Dilkens maintains the city's current audits, done by PricewaterhouseCoopers, are very effective and an auditor general is not needed.

As for Marchand's stance on public safety – he said he is in the process of consulting with community stakeholders, and he will release that part of his platform before month's end.