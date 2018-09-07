

CTV Windsor





A war of words continues between two candidates who want to be the next mayor of Windsor.

Matt Marchand says all projects financed by the city should be subject to a cost benefit analysis to minimize taxpayer risk.

It is part of his three-point plan for fiscal responsibility, increased transparency, and accountability that was introduced on Thursday.

Marchand, the former President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, says those projects include the International Aquatic Centre and the sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix.

Marchand says the aquatic centre and Adventure Bay are losing $3-million to $3.5-million a year.

“There are scarce taxpayer dollars and you have to make sure that we're getting value for money and bang for the buck,” says Marchand.

Mayoral candidate and incumbent Drew Dilkens confirms the aquatic centre has an operating budget of $3.5-million a year, but the facilitywas $170,000 under budget in 2017.

Dilkens tells CTV Windsor it’s not about making or losing money.

“Then we should get out of delivering all community centres, all parks, all pools, all arenas, Huron Lodge and Transit Windsor, we shouldn't be in any of those businesses,” says Dilkens.

Marchand is also calling for an auditor general to review all the city’s purchasing bylaws.

Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Frank Dyck are also running for the mayor’s seat.

Election day is October 22.