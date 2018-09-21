

CTV Windsor





Finances are the latest focus in the mayoral campaign in the City of Windsor.

Incumbent Drew Dilkens held a news conference Friday where he said he was committed to putting taxpayers first.

“I commit to continue to hold the line on taxes for the next four years so that you get to keep more of your money in your own pocket,” declared Dilkens.

Dilkens said holding the line on taxes means keeping the tax rate below the rate of inflation, something he plans to do if re-elected.

Dilkens added over the last four years, the city budget has increased 2.4 percent, which he claims is the lowest in Ontario.

In fact, Dilkens said the city's tax policy has helped taxpayers save $659-million since 2008.

“My opponent on the other hand has always stood for special interests,” stated Dilkens, referring to Matt Marchand. “His is a record of certainly giving the city the highest debt in the province of Ontario and having the highest tax rate in the province of Ontario too.”

Dilkens added Marchand’s “history has put the interests of others ahead of the interest of taxpayers.”

CTV News spoke with Marchand, the former CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Marchand responded to Dilkens in a statement, by saying “I worked with Mayor Mike Hurst for 12 years, and Mike was re-elected four times between 62 and 82 percent. You don’t achieve that type of success without putting the community first and that performance may never be repeated again."

Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Frank Dyck are also running for the mayor’s seat.

Election day is October 22.