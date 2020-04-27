WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he has no plans to extend his emergency order to close both Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall.

In a news conference on Monday, Dilkens announced he would not extend the order which has closed the two malls beyond its expiry on April 30. The mayor ordered the malls closed as part of a state of emergency declaration on March 20.

The order has become redundant according to Dilkens, since the province ordered a wide-ranging closure of non-essential businesses.

“That provincial regulation clearly identifies the types of businesses that are allowed to be opened,” said Dilkens.

As the mayor sees it, the expiration of the order will not leading to a shopping bonanza on May 1.

“I think if you look at the vast majority of stores that exist inside Devonshire Mall or Tecumseh Mall, the vast majority as of this very moment would not be allowed to re-open,” said Dilkens.

Many of the businesses in either mall will not be allowed to open under the Ontario government’s regulation. Further to that, the public health guidelines limit public gatherings to no more than five people.

“Our by-law officers will continue to take proper enforcement with respect to that,” said Dilkens.

Dilkens notes it will be up to mall ownership to decide to open the shopping centres.

The original closure order from the mayor provided exceptions for pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants able to provide delivery or take-out.