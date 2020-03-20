LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens declared a State of Emergency in the city and ordered the closure of the Devonshire and Tecumseh malls to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city's statement declaring a State of Emergency, "provides Windsor with additional tools to protect the health and safety of individuals and families living in the City, and will grant access to Provincial funding, should it become available."

While the province and other cities have have also declared states of emergency, Dilkens is going a step further, shutting down local malls.

Both the Devonshire Mall and the Tecumseh Mall will close after their regular hours end on Saturday. They will remain closed until April 5.

Health officials continue to recommend against gathering in large groups, and the closures are a further safeguard.

“Schools, restaurants, churches, community centres, pools, libraries and arenas have shut their doors to help reduce the risk of transmission,” Dilkens said in a statement. “This is just the appropriate next step to take as we seek to protect public health.”

The mall closures include any shops attached to the mall buildings or sites within the mall parking lots.

Latest updates from the city can be found on the City of Windsor website or from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.