WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.

The heath unit says the total number of cases as of Thursday morning is 594, including 186 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 50 people.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death is a woman in her 90s.

Thirty-six of the deaths have been residents from long-term care facilities. Seven LTC homes in the region are still experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 6,437 people tested in the region, and 709 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 82 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday.