

CTV Windsor





Plans are being reviewed for the former Sears department store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

Mall general manager Chris Savard tells CTV News he's had expressions of interest from other retail operations, but he says Sears remains the owner of the building.

“We're sitting by hoping that'll be made available,” says Savard. “And given the right circumstances, we'd be interested to purchase it for sure."

After 48 years, Sears in Windsor closed its doors on Jan. 14.

Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.

Devonshire Mall is undergoing a $70-million renovation project.

Savard says it will make the mall brighter and with more modern features.

There's a lot of work inside and outside as the new food court and the southwest corner of the mall gets set to open for business June 27.

Savard says some tenants took possession Friday.

He says the mall is fully leased with some vacancies left open by design and adds the mall is at its highest level of sales ever.

Savard acknowledges there is still a lot of work ahead following this current phase.