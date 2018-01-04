Cineplex at Devonshire Mall gets liquor licence
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 4:20PM EST
You will soon be able to enjoy a glass of beer or wine while watching a movie at a Windsor theatre.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has issued a liquor licence to the Cineplex at Devonshire Mall.
The licence, which was issued on Dec. 20, 2017, allows for the sale and service of beer, wine or spirits in all the cinemas at that location as well as the lobby and private function areas.
A spokesperson at Cineplex says they will start offering liquor to guests soon.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is the provincial agency responsible for regulating the safe and responsible sale and service of beverage alcohol, under the authority of the Liquor Licence Act (LLA).
There are approximately 30 movie theatres in Ontario licensed to sell and serve alcohol.