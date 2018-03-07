

Chinese buffet lovers will love this news.

The Mandarin Restaurant will be opening a new, 15,000 square-foot location at Devonshire Mall.

It's part of a $70-million redevelopment of the shopping centre.

This is the first Mandarin Restaurant franchise to locate in Windsor and the company's 28th site.

The Mandarin Restaurant, is North America's largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurants.