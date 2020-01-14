WINDSOR -- The Windsor development committee gave the go-ahead for draft plans for a new subdivision in east Windsor.

The plan calls for nearly 50 housing units comprised of detached and semi-detached homes at Wyandotte Street East and Florence Avenue.

It's currently an empty field.

Councillor Jim Morrison says demand for housing has developers 'chomping at the bit'.

"Developers are coming towards us and wanting to develop and this is something that's new in the city and we haven't seen for a long, long, long time, so it's just great."

Council still must approve the plan.