A former Windsor police officer has been sentenced to six months of probation for an assault.

John Jubinville, 51, pled guilty to hitting a suspect with a closed fist on Feb. 15, 2017, after the man was being belligerent in the back of the prisoner van.

The suspect wasn't injured, but Jubinville admitted to the "momentary loss of temper" because it was similar to an incident when the cop was hurt.

In 2011, Jubinville said he was "donkey kicked" by a suspect, and the officer suffered a broken neck.

Jubinville retired from the force on March 29, 2018.