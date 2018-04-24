Retired Windsor police officer sentenced after assault
John Jubinville outside court in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 12:13PM EDT
A former Windsor police officer has been sentenced to six months of probation for an assault.
John Jubinville, 51, pled guilty to hitting a suspect with a closed fist on Feb. 15, 2017, after the man was being belligerent in the back of the prisoner van.
The suspect wasn't injured, but Jubinville admitted to the "momentary loss of temper" because it was similar to an incident when the cop was hurt.
In 2011, Jubinville said he was "donkey kicked" by a suspect, and the officer suffered a broken neck.
Jubinville retired from the force on March 29, 2018.