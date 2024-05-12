'Here as long as it takes': UWindsor Liberation Zone continues

An organizer of the Liberation Zone on the campus of the University of Windsor said the demonstration, which entered its fourth day Sunday, has been rough with cold temperatures and rain, “But morale is high and people are still motivated to be out here.”

The Liberation Zone was set up May 9 and has received support from the community.

“People have been bringing food. People have been bringing their kids showing up spending the day here with us. We’re really feeling that this is becoming a community thing,” the organizer told CTV News Windsor Sunday.

Tents are set up to the east of McKenzie Hall in the heart of campus. Signs adorn the lawn, including one that details demands set out by the group which include: disclose, divest and declare.

“It is unacceptable that our tuition money is going towards a literal genocide,” the organizer said.

A deadline to move the Liberation Zone has not been provided to the group by the university, and organizers hope discussions continue in the upcoming days.