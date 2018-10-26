

CTV Windsor





Two people face a long list of charges after in connection with a series of break-ins in Tecumseh.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has been investigating the break and enters in September.

Police responded to a commercial alarm in the 2000 block of Fasan Drive on Sept. 9 where the suspects were still on the property but fled by crashing through a fence to evade police.

The involved stolen vehicle was later located abandoned in the Town of LaSalle.

Police say through extensive investigation, several properties in the area were found to have been entered and a man and woman have been identified as suspects.

Jacob Brode, 33, of Windsor faces numerous offences including five counts of break and enter, theft over $5,000 possession of break-in instruments, dangerous driving, and flight from police.

Chantelle Roy,33, of Amherstburg is also charged with break and enter and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The OPP advise that quality and properly functioning security cameras working in the area greatly assisted police with the identification of the suspects.