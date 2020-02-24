WINDSOR -- A 59-year-old Essex resident was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the 3rd Concession west of Essex County Road 23 in Essex on Feb. 21 around 7 a.m.

A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree trapping the lone occupant driver.

The Essex resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

