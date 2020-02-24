Essex resident taken to hospital after crash
Emergency crews were called to the crash on the 3rd Concession west of Essex County Road 23 in Essex, Ont., on Feb. 21, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR -- A 59-year-old Essex resident was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on the 3rd Concession west of Essex County Road 23 in Essex on Feb. 21 around 7 a.m.
A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree trapping the lone occupant driver.
The Essex resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
