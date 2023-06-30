Developer looking to fill void in Tecumseh, Ont.

Getting a hotel room is not hard to do in the City of Windsor.

“We've always known there's been a need in the east end or our region,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

That need could soon be filled with a hotel in the Town of Tecumseh.

“A hotel is really a strong asset to have in the commercial mix for the municipality,” said Brian Hillman, director of development services for the town.

Much to the delight of Artan Mucollari, owner of La Rucola Restaurant, the $30-million venture will bring a five-story 142-room hotel to the south side of the expressway east of Lesperance.

“This is a really plus for community, for tourism and also for us because we're gonna have different clientele,” he said.

The hotel is a valuable asset to the tourism industry according to Orr.

“Based on the studies that have been done there's need in the market for it and it will provide more accommodation options in our region,” he said.

The hotel will feed into a sports tourism industry that sees many events held on the east side of the region.

“Access to hotels in the vicinity is important so it's something that the town is anxious to see gets realized. It's really an economic development opportunity,” Hillman said.

Dave Petretta, owner of Petcon Realty Corp., is bringing the hotel to Tecumseh and said the appeal will be far reaching.

“Weekend stays is mostly sports tourism or just families, weddings or events but during the week we have decent occupancy because we're supporting a lot of the local businesses nearby,” Petretta said.

He helped develop and owns the Holiday Inn in Lakeshore and said a lot of those extended stay customers in Lakeshore could find the new hotel in Tecumseh more accommodating.

“There'll be kitchenettes and other amenities that'll give them the opportunity for a more comfortable stay versus a type of retail one-night stay property like this,” he said.

A franchise agreement has been signed with Marriott.

“We just finalized zoning. Now we have planning related issues but after that our hopes are break ground in the fall,” said Petretta, who hopes to have the hotel open by the spring of 2024.