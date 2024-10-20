WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor

    A participant in the Detroit Free Press Marathon has reportedly died.

    According to several Detroit-based news outlets, an organizer of the marathon said a 57-year-old man died Sunday morning near the fifth mile of the race in Windsor.

    Police have yet to confirm any details to CTV News Windsor.

    More details will be provided once made available.

