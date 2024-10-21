Theft at Stoney Point business being investigated

OPP are hoping members of the public may recognize a person captured in surveillance images.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were sent to a business in the 6000 block of St. Clair Road near Comber Sideroad in Stoney Point for a break and enter.

According to poilce, a person forced entry into the building and proceeded to steal items from the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).