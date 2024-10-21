Crash leads to impaired driving charge in Stoney Point

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Stoney Point.

Members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of Tecumseh Road at 2:53 a.m. on Saturday.

As a result of the investigation, the Lakeshore woman was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on Oct. 31 to speak to the charges.

Essex County OPP wants the public to report impaired drivers and dangerous driving behaviours. Dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.