WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested in Chatham-Kent following disturbance

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    On June 30, 2024, the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) began an investigation into a serious assault, where five male suspects had caused bodily harm to another man during an altercation.

    As a result of the investigation, police formed grounds for the arrest of these men for assault causing bodily harm.

    On Saturday, Oct. 19, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a large number of people in the area of A.D. Shadd Road, North Buxton.

    Upon arrival, police determined that one of the involved parties had an outstanding warrant in effect in relation to June incident.

    A 28-year-old North Buxton man was arrested on the strength of this warrant, transported to police headquarters for processing, and ultimately released with a future court date set

