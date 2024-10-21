Assault charges laid after fight in Belle River

WINDSOR
    A Windsor man has been charged after an assault in Lakeshore.

    On Oct. 12, OPP got a call about an assault that happened in the 400 block of Notre Dame Street near 8th Street.

    Around 1 a.m., police said a fight broke out between two people and a man was physically assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight.

    On Sunday, police charged a 21-year-old man for assault causing bodily harm.

    The accused was released from custody and will appear in court next month.

