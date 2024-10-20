Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.

One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.

According to race official Aaron Velthoven, a 57-year-old man had a medical emergency Sunday morning around the fifth mile of the race.

He was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus where he was treated before being pronounced dead.

"We at the race are saddened by this news, and our hearts and condolences are with his family," said Velthoven in a statement.

The fifth mile of the Detroit Free Press Marathon — which spans 42 kilometres and brings runners from Detroit to Windsor across the Ambassador Bridge and back across the land border via the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel — runs across Riverside Drive West between Crawford and California Avenues.