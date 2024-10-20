Zombie Walk invades downtown in support of a good cause
Undead pirates and bloody clowns slowly dragged through Downtown Windsor as part of the Zombie Walk and Parade’s return to the city core.
Organizers estimated the walk drew as many as 1,000 observers and participants on Saturday evening, using spooky scenes to raise money for charity.
“We just gathered about a thousand people that were just going to sit at home and watch TV, and they just decided to dress as zombies and come out and be part of the community,” said Shawn Lippert, Scarehouse Windsor owner and Zombie Walk co-coordinator. “Not only did they do it just for fun, we did it for a good cause.”
In a partnership between Scarehouse Windsor and the Downtown Windsor BIA, ghouls walked Ouellette Avenue towards the riverfront between Wyandotte and Pitt Streets, collecting donations for the Downtown Mission.
While the Zombie Walk is not new to the city, in recent years, organizers have had to move the event to spaces outside the downtown core.
“We've always dreamt about coming back downtown. It started downtown, we went away from downtown,” Lippert said. “We had it at the Scarehouse, and then Renaldo Agostino (city councillor) reached out and said, ‘I want the zombie walk back downtown,’ and we got our band together and this is what we created.”
The move to bring the living dead back to the streets is part of efforts to revive the pulse in the downtown.
“It brings energy and vibrancy. It brings people who haven't been downtown in a while to experience all that's good about the city,” said Debi Croucher, executive director of the Downtown Windsor BIA.
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Georgia authorities investigating 'catastrophic failure' of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders' home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County
The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least one person dead.
Importers brace for launch of new portal to collect duties
Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.
