Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

    Around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Dougall Avenue.

    When officers arrived, they said they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a grey 2012 Infinity G37X, a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen.

    The suspect was immediately arrested without incident.

    The 39 year old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

    The stolen vehicle has since been returned to its owner.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

