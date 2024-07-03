Demolition date set for former Sears building in Devonshire Mall

The former Sears building in Devonshire Mall is set to be torn down later this month.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) CEO, Alex Avery, confirmed with CTV Windsor that work has started inside the building to prepare it to come down.

“The building should start coming down by July 15, or a few days either side of that date,” said Avery.

A new entrance and front of the structure will be built. Shoppers could also see new stores beside the entrance.

Avery added the demolition will free up a lot of land at the north end of the mall that could be used for development in the future.

The store originally closed in 2018 after Sears pulled out of Canada.