WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and more school outbreaks.

There were no new deaths.The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 448 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,201 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,349 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 404 cases are currently active - 275 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 129 are non-VOC are active

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 14 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU, five are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

The health unit has declared three more school outbreaks - Sandwich Secondary School, Al-Hijra Academy, and Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School.

An outbreak was previously declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

4 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

12 cases are community acquired

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: