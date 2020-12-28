MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Greater-Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is reminding parents and guardians they have until Jan. 6 to change their students' learning model.

It is the final opportunity for elementary students to switch between in-person, remote/virtual or remote/paper learning or for secondary students to switch between in-person and remote/virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

An online form will provided on the GECDSB website from Dec. 30 until 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021 to allow the change to be made. Those who are not changing their learning model don't need to do anything.

The transition to the new model will happen Feb. 1, 2021 for elementary students and Feb. 3, 2021 for high school students. It will remain in effect for the remainder of the school year.

If remote learning is extended by the Ministry of Education or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit then models of learning would not be changing for students.

Families can check the GECDSB website for updates.