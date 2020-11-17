WINDSOR, ONT. -- A nearly $35 million development planned west of Windsor’s downtown has been placed on hold for now.

The city’s Development and Standing Heritage Committee heard from residents worried about the impact the project at 1200 University Avenue West will have on their neighbourhood.

“They are mostly concerned about parking and access,” said committee chair and Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin.

The redevelopment calls for a new six-storey, multi-residential dwelling containing 148 units, as well as commercial facilities at the former Junction property.

The city has already approved $3 million in tax grants to help remediate the site using money from the Community Improvement Plan.

According to city documents the buildings on the property have served different functions starting as a street trolley depot, then later a hardware and building supply store, and a roller skating rink.

At one point one building was renovated to become a restaurant and greenhouse which never materialized.

While nearby residents at the meeting were glad to see something being done at the site they requested a greater say on the development.

Committee members decided to defer the issue until December, once they’ve had a chance to hold a virtual town hall on the project.