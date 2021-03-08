WINDSOR, ONT. -- Demand appears to be high in Windsor and Chatham to become a Personal Support Worker.

The program is full and a waitlist formed at both St. Clair College campuses for the April semester.

There is still room in the June semester in Windsor and Chatham.

The Ontario government is providing $115 million to train up to 8,200 new PSWs.

The tuition is free for 6,000 students across all 24 Ontario colleges. Students are expected to graduate within six months, instead of the typical eight months.

The final three months of the program are also paid on-site training positions.

Applications are now being accepted for the June semester. The St. Clair College website offers full details on the application process.