Deadline passes for termination of unvaccinated staff at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Regional Hospital’s termination deadline for staff to get vaccinated has passed.

WRH says staff who did not receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 22 were placed on a two-week unpaid leave.

If those staff members have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7, their employment will be terminated; or their privileges will be suspended on an immediate mid-term basis (with a recommendation going forward that their privileges be revoked/terminated) and the related by-law process will be followed.

WRH is expected to release information later Thursday on the number of employees that are being terminated from their positions.

More details coming.