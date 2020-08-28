WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $425,000 after fire ripped through a home on the west side of Windsor.

A three story home in the 2400 block of Lansing Street was consumed by flames around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the first floor inside the rear of the home.

The house was vacant at the time. Neighbours say the owner hasn't lived there for at least a couple of months.