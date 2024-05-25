WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stunt driver, speeders among those stopped during Windsor traffic blitz

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    A mid-week traffic blitz by Windsor police resulted in dozens of enforcement actions, including for one driver who was stopped travelling 108 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were stationed at major intersections along Tecumseh Road East, from Banwell Road to Lauzon Road, and from Central Avenue to Walker Road on May 23 in order to conduct traffic stops and “support road safety.”

    As a result of the traffic blitz, officers issued 35 enforcement actions for speeding, red light violations, driving without insurance and other offences.

    In addition, police said one driver was charged with stunt driving after being clocked travelling 108 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

