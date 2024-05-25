Hot, sunny weekend expected before rain returns early next week

Make sure to get outside and soak up the sunshine this weekend, as cloud cover and rainfall are expected to return to the Windsor region early next week.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early Saturday afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Skies will clear later in the afternoon, with sustained winds of 30 km/h.

The daytime high will reach 27 C, but will feel like 29 with the humidex, while the UV will peak at eight, or very high.

Overnight Saturday, skies will remain clear with a low of 14 C.

Hot and sunny conditions will remain on Sunday, with sustained winds of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 24 C, feeling like 27 with the humidity.

Overnight Sunday, cloudy skies will return with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 17 C.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers will remain, with a high of 24 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h. High 27 C. Humidex 29. UV index eight or very high.

Saturday night: Clear. Low 14 C.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 27. UV index eight or very high.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 22 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 28 C.