Advertisement
Fire consumes home on Lansing Street overnight
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 8:32AM EDT
A home on Lansing Street is consumed by fire. (Source Owen @_OnLocatio_ via twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews battled a large house fire overnight on Lansing Street.
Few details have been released regarding the fire but photos from the location courtesy of @_OnLocation_ via twitter show a home in the 2400 block consumed by fire.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story, more to come…