Advertisement
Phone scam alert issued by health unit
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 9:09AM EST
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public about a phone scam.
WECHU says there have been reports of calls being made to residents claiming to be the health unit requesting credit card information.
“The WECHU will never ask for any personal financial information,” said a social media post from the health unit.
Anyone who receives this call is asked to report it to the police non-emergency line.