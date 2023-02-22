Damage estimated at $350K in west Windsor house fire

Three people have been displaced following a house fire in Windsor's west end.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post on social media from Windsor fire officials.

Upgraded working fire in 2200 of Union. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) February 22, 2023

Windsor police had Union Street closed between Randolph and California as firefighters worked to put out the fire, but has since reopened.

Fire officials say there were no injuries. The damage is estimated at $350,000.